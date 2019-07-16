Loco running staff launch fast to press their demands

Loco Running Staff affiliated to the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) launched a 24-hour hunger strike to press their demands, at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC administrative building on Monday morning.

The protesters raised slogans against the ‘government’s moves to privatise the Indian Railways’. They also sought revision of the mileage rate for the ‘running staff’ in accordance with the RAC 1980 formula.

Pension scheme

The other demands include rectification of the difference in pension of loco pilots who had retired before and after January 1, 2016, scrapping of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and revival of the old pension scheme, implementation of the safety measures for passengers and staff, recommended by various Safety Committees in the past. AILRSA Divisional Secretary A. Bholanath said loco pilots and assistant loco pilots on duty wore black badges and performed their duties while observing fast.