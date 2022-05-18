Liquor price hike from Thursday

The State government has hiked the prices of liquor across board from Thursday but the new rates were not known.

The excise department sealed all the liquor shops, bars and clubs after business hours on Wednesday night and ordered its officers to check the stock position on the premises from 8 AM on Thursday to record the difference amount to be collected on sales according to new rate structure. But, the collection of difference amount straightaway was protested by shop owners as they were in possession of buffer stocks which were procured on payment of existing rates. Now, asking them to pay for old stock at new rates was unfair as it caused them loss, according to wine shop dealers association president Venkateswara Rao.

He said the shop owners had no clue about the quantum of hike. It was, however, speculated that the increase could be at least ten per cent.

The excise staff and officers were asked to stay in their offices overnight to seal the shops and take up stock verification next morning.