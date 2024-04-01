Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney takes over as Commandant of MCEME 

April 01, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney, Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), took over as the Commandant of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, and the 75th Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME on Monday (April 1).

He is a first generation army officer and the son of a professor who taught at Gurukul Kangri University, Haridwar. Prior to taking command, Lt. General Varshney paid homage to the brave souls at the EME War Memorial at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad. Before assuming the charge of MCEME, he was commandant of EME School in Vadodara.

Lt. General Varshney is an alumnus of National Defence Academy (NDA). He attended Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and pursued Higher Command course at Army War College and Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration at Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi.

He commanded a workshop in Srinagar during the Kargil War and a battalion in the deserts of Rajasthan, was responsible for sustenance of all weapon platforms in a corps deployed on LoC in J&K and a managing director and Commandant of a base repair facility for armoured vehicles. He also had a tri-services tenure as Brigadier in charge of Space Based Technical Intelligence in DIA and a stint at Army War College.

The officer was also CEO Group HQ of all Army Base Repair Facilities as Commander Base Workshop Group and also headed the Equipment Sustenance Vertical at Army HQ as Additional Director General EME.

In addition to his military qualifications, Lt. General Varshney holds five master’s degrees in technology, business administration, defence studies, social sciences and strategic management.

Lt. General Varshney is a sought-after speaker on strategic and management related topics at Army War College, College of Defence Management, Military Institute of Technology, Naval War College, Gatishakti University, CPWD Officers Academy, Railways Staff College, ITM University and various management institutes across the country.

On assuming command of MCEME, Lt. General Varshney extended his greetings to all ranks of MCEME, veer naris, veterans and defence civilian employees as well as their families. He exhorted all EME personnel to commit themselves to excellence in training and work with complete dedication in the service of the nation and the Army.