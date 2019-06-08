Leopard rescued from open well

The Khanapur forest officials on Saturday earned kudos for rescuing a leopard which had fallen into an open well in a field near Rajura village in Khanapur mandal sometime during the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. The villagers who noticed the wild animal inside the well reported the matter to the Department which swung into action immediately.

The officials rigged a wooden ladder which reached the bottom of the well. The leopard managed to climb and it run off into the wild amid cheering by a large crowd.