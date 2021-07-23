Legislator pays for acquired land

Andol MLA fetes farmers who surrendered their land

Given the fact that under normal circumstances it would take years to get any compensation amount from the government, land owners have no confidence in the system and are unwilling to part with their land even if it is for laying of a road.

Work on Jogipet–Watpally road via Nagulapally was held up for the past nine years due to various reasons a major one being that farmers were unwilling to give up their lands on the ground that once they give up the land they will be forced to move around government offices to collect the cheques.

However, after much persuasion eight farmers came forward to give up their land for laying of the road. These eight farmers were felicitated by Andol MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran, who paid the compensation amount from his personal account. The MLA paid ₹ 4.95 lakh for a total land of 2.03 acres.

“Your sacrifices will be remembered forever. Because it will enable people to travel on the road without any problem,” said Mr. Kranthi Kiran in programme held at Jogipet on Friday.