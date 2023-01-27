HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Legendary Telugu actor Jamuna no more

January 27, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti
Veteran actor Jamuna speaking to The Hindu in Vijayawada. File

Veteran actor Jamuna speaking to The Hindu in Vijayawada. File | Photo Credit: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Legendary Telugu actor Jamuna passed away on January 27, 2023, morning at her residence. She was 86. She is survived by her children Vamsee Juluri, a media professional and Sravanthi Juluri, an artist.

Jamuna was among the last actors of Missamma (1955) in Telugu, which is considered her ninth movie. She began her career nearly 71 years ago with Puttillu in 1952. But her most memorable roles were alongside Savitri including Missamma, Gundamma Katha, Donga Ramudu, Appu Chesi Pappu Kudu, and Mooga Mansulu.

After playing the leading lady in many movies, she began essaying character roles.

Jamuna had a successful stint, albeit a brief one, with politics when she got elected to the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket from Rajahmundry.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.