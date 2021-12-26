National secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) Atul Kumar Anjan said that both BJP and RSS should learn patriotism from communists who stayed in jails during the freedom struggle.

Participating as a chief guest during the 97th Foundation Day of CPI held here at Makdoom Bhavan on Sunday, Mr. Atul Kumar said that several party leaders were in jails for 10-20 years while neither the leaders of the BJP nor RSS took part in the freedom struggle.

“CPI was the party that demanded total Independence during the freedom struggle. Even Mahatma Gandhi changed his mind and turned towards complete freedom. Fight against forces that are trying to divide the nation. Nagapur Narangi (RSS) and Hyderabad Biryani (AIMIM) are most dangerous for the nation. Both BJP and MIM are on the same side,” he told the gathering.

Stating that a conspiracy was on to divide the nation in the name of religion, he alleged that the BJP has been trying to change the name of Hyderabad. Informing that several political parties were being registered in the country, the CPI leader said that changing parties had become a fashion.

National committee member Syed Azeez Pasha said that the BJP had conspired to remove communists with the help of corporate forces.

State CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy also participated in the programme.

Earlier in the day, a rally was held from Satyanarayana Bhavan at Narayanaguda to Makdoom Bhavan at Himayatnagar with a 97- metre party flag and 97 flags by party activists.