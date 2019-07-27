Leaders leaving Congress voluntarily: D K Aruna

Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader D.K. Aruna has refuted the allegation of a tacit understanding between the BJP and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) made by Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy and accused both the Congress and MIM of conspiring to obstruct the growth of the BJP in the State.

Speaking to reporters at Gadwal on Saturday, she said it was BJP that was emerging as a strong alternative to TRS in the State and the Congress had long ceased to be a political force since people had started neglecting it.

Passing Bills

On the allegation of an understanding between BJP and TRS, Ms. Aruna said it was common for the ruling parties to seek support of the Opposition parties when they introduce important bills, particularly in Parliament.

She also pointed out that BJP had also supported several bills in Parliament when UPA was in power. She noted that Congress leaders were voluntarily deserting the party due to uncertainty over their political future with the party and were joining BJP.

Stating that BJP was continuing its fight against the TRS government on several issues and it was because of the BJP’s opposition to the new Municipal Act the Governor had sent back the Act seeking changes. She alleged that TRS and Congress were trying to have an understanding to prevent the BJP from making strides in the State.