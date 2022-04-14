Telangana

Leaders condole death of Narayana’s wife

Leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) expressed their condolences over the demise of K. Vasumathi, wife of CPI leader K Narayana.

Tribal and Women Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, State Planning Board Vice- Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, and Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud expressed their condolences.


