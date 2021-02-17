Lawyer couple hacked to death near Telangana’s Ramagundam

A lawyer couple practicing at Telangana High Court in Hyderabad was hacked to death by some persons during daytime at Ramagiri near Ramagundam of Godavarikhani, nearly 220 km from here, on Wednesday.

Lawyers Gattu Vaman Rao and P.V. Nagamani were travelling in a car when the attackers came in an another vehicle and intercepted them around 3 p.m. The couple was reportedly returning to Hyderabad after attending a court case in Manthani.

The attackers inflicted multiple injuries with knives the couple before fleeing the spot. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

Driver of the lawyers, who was an eyewitness to the gory murder, was being questioned by the police.

Video clips circulating in the social media showed Vamana Rao, lying on the road with bleeding injuries, taking the name of one Kunta Srinu as the main killer.

The lawyer couple, appearing as counsels in different cases, had filed a PIL petition about the alleged custodial death of a dalit Rangaiah in Manthani police station of Ramagundam police commissionerate.

During a recent hearing of the matter in the High Court, Mr. Vaman Rao, who was appearing as counsel in the PIL plea filed by his wife, stated that they were being harassed with false cases.