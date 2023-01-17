HamberMenu
Last Nizam to be laid to rest with police honours

January 17, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mir Barket Ali Mukarram Jah’s body reached Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi were among the early visitors to offer tributes to the last Nizam, minutes after his body reached Chowmahalla Palace. The body was kept inside the Darbar Hall of the palace complex. The body will be kept there on Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., to allow people to pay homage to the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

His remains will be transported to Mecca Masjid to be laid to rest after the Asar prayers. The funeral ceremony will be done with full police honours, according to a press release issued by the Chowmahalla Palace Trust. Mukarram Jah passed away on Saturday night in Istanbul. The Chowmahalla Palace is closed to visitors till January 19.

