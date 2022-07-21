Last date for Inter admissions in welfare institutions

Last date for admission into first year Intermediate courses (Arts, Science & Vocational streams) in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior Colleges has been extended to July 25. Selected candidates are advised to report in their respective selected institutions on or before the date or forego their seat. The candidates should submit the relevant certificates i.e., TC, caste, income, marks memo and bonafide certificates to complete admission formalities. Toll free number 1800 425 45678 service is available for admission related queries during the office hours. Check and download results by visiting websites www.tswreis.ac.in ; www.tswrjc.cgg.gov.in., said a press release on Thursday.