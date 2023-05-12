Lands worth ₹25 lakh crore in RR district snatched from the poor by govt., alleges Bhatti

May 12, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that lands around Hyderabad, worth ₹ 25 lakh crore, were taken back from the poor by the BRS government and in the Ibrahimpatnam constituency alone, lands worth ₹5 lakh crore were snatched away.

He said the BRS government introduced the Dharani portal and took away thousands of acres under the cultivation of farmers for decades in Bahadurguda, Kotwalguda of Shamshadbad Mandal. “While the Congress government gave pattadar passbooks to these farmers, the BRS government included their lands in ‘Part B’ of the Dharani portal with a conspiracy to take away those lands, he alleged.

Addressing people during his ‘People’s March’ from Shamshabad to Venkatapuram in Rajendranagar constituency on Thursday, he said lands that cost ₹4 crore per acre were included in Part B in Dharani portal and some BRS leaders turned into land dealers purchasing them at ₹15 lakh per acre exploiting the farmers and depriving them of real value. “The Congress Party which will form the next government will look into the grievances of farmers and stand by them,” he asserted.

Meeting people and various groups from Rangareddy district, he said the previous Congress government designed the Babasaheb Ambedkar Pranahitha-Chevella project to meet the irrigation requirements of Rangareddy district. However, the BRS party redesigned it as Kaleshwaram and put spokes in the plan to bring water to the district. Even after nine years, not even a drop of water was given to the district and whatever water that farmers get in the district is due to the projects constructed by Congress governments.

Rangareddy district Congress president Challa Narasimha Reddy, PCC general secretary Venu Goud, Borra Jnaneswar Mudiraj, Rachamalla Siddeshwar and other Congress leaders participated.