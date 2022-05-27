Land alienated for new court complexes

The State government has alienated government land for construction of court complexes in 21 out of 23 new districts.

In 12 of the 21 districts, 10 acres each was allotted for the buildings and other infrastructure. They included Kothagudem, Jagtial (at Dharoor camp), Jangaon (Peddapahad), Gadwal (Pudur), Kamareddy (Kyasampally), Mahabubabad (Gummudur), Narayanpet (Tipraspally), Vikarabad (Alampally), Warangal (Thimmapur Haveli), Yadadri-Bhongir (Raigiri), Siddipet (Mittapally) and Bhupalpally (Mylaram).

The least area of 2.2 acres was allotted for Asifabad district while Medchal - Malkajgiri was allotted five acres each at two places - Kandlakoya and Malkajgiri. Nirmal was given five acres at Siddapur, Suryapet six acres at Kudakuda, Sircilla 9.38 acres in the district headquarters town and Mulug five acres at Bandarupally.

Surprisingly, the complex for Peddapalli district was split between Raghavapur and Kannala. Seven acres was allotted at the two places.

The allotment was not yet made for Wanaparthy and Mancherial districts. The alienation was made on the basis of file forwarded by the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration with details from district Collectors.