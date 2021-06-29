Lactation kiosk opened at Khammam Railway Station

Set up with support of Vasavi Clubs International

In a women-friendly initiative, the South Central Railway (SCR) has set up a baby feeding (lactation) kiosk for the benefit of nursing mothers at the railway station in the town.

Christened as “Ammaku Gauravam”, the round-the-clock facility, was inaugurated at the general waiting hall of the railway station recently.

The facility, set up with the support of Vasavi Clubs International (Sri Sri Sthambadri), Khammam, was thrown open for nursing mothers undertaking rail journey at a simple ceremony attended by Inspector, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Khammam, K Madhusudhan, sub-inspectors M. Venkat Reddy and V. Triveni, among others.

A child help desk was set up at the railway station in 2019 to extend help to children in distress and rescue runaway and abandoned children.

Earlier this year, the RPF personnel helped a pregnant Nepali woman passenger, who developed labour pains while travelling by a train, reach the district headquarters hospital swiftly and deliver her baby under the supervision of the hospital staff.

In a joint operation, the RPF and the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel with the help of the volunteers of Childline, an NGO, rescued around 29 children while being allegedly trafficked for labour in some juice processing plants in a southern Indian city and sent them back to their homes in Madhya Pradesh in July 2019.