Labourers drown in irrigation canal

Two labourers of a brick kiln unit accidentally drowned in an irrigation canal at Madhiripuram village in Tirumalayapalem mandal on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Suresh, 25, of Polepalli in Khammam rural mandal, G Laxminarayana, 22, of Tiruvuru in Krishna district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
Sources said that Suresh accidentally slipped into the canal of the Bhakta Ramadasu Lift Irrigation Project near Madhiripuram while walking along the canal bund in the afternoon.
As he raised an alarm, his co-worker Laxminarayana ventured into the canal to rescue him. But both were swept away by the gushing waters in the irrigation canal.
Their bodies were retrieved from the canal by the local youth a little later. Tirumalayapalem police registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the drowning incident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.