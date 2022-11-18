  1. EPaper
L Ramana appears before ED; Shifted to hospital over sudden discomfort 

November 18, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Legislative Council from TRS L. Ramana, who was summoned for questioning in the alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act violations linked to casino operations abroad, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Friday.

However, moments later, he was taken out and admitted to a private hospital nearby for reported sudden discomfort.

Mr. Ramana, who is reported to have undergone a recent surgery, developed dizziness after he reached the office premises, took the stairs, and when questioning began. It was learnt that he had asked for a glass of water, and shifted to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

