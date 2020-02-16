KTR to review action plan for Pattana Pragathi on Feb. 18

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao is scheduled to visit Karimnagar town on February 18 to conduct a review meeting with all municipal commissioners of integrated Karimnagar district and chalk out strategies for the implementation of Pattana Pragathi or town development programme.

Buoyed by the success of Palle Pragathi, the State government has decided to launch Pattana Pragathi in all municipalities across Telangana.

At a preparatory meeting for the launch of Pattana Pragathi, Collector K. Shashanka held a review meeting with the municipal commissioners here on Saturday and instructed them to appoint a special officer for each municipal ward to oversee sanitation, greenery and development programmes.

He also asked the authorities to constitute at least four committees — youth committee, women’s committee, senior citizens’ committee and prominent personalities’ committee — in each ward by Tuesday in all municipalities.

Illegal tap connections must be regularised through ₹1-a-tap connection scheme and every household must have tap connections under Mission Bhagiratha scheme, he said. The officials have been asked to purchase vehicles, including trolleys, for the transportation of garbage from residential areas and to ensure that there are at least 25 sanitation workers for every 10,000 population.

Mr. Shashanka has also advised construction of least 10 public toilets in Karimnagar, four each in Huzurabad, Choppadandi and Jammikunta and one in Kothapalli municipality. He instructed the municipal officials to develop their own nurseries on their lands and distribute saplings to the people accordingly for plantation.

Additional Collector G.V. Shyam Prasad Lal and Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi were also present.