KTR to address ‘India Conference at Harvard 2022’ 

Minister to discuss Telangana’s IT-driven growth, EoDB measures, women-centric business incubators, and developmental vision for 2030

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao will be addressing the India Conference at Harvard 2022 on February 20.

The Minister has received an invitation to take part in the conference, which will be held virtually from February 18-20. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘India @ 2030 – A Transformational Decade’, his office said in a release on Friday.

Mr.Rao will share his thoughts on Telangana’s effective policy design and implementation, IT-driven growth, EoDB measures, women-centric business incubators, and the developmental vision for 2030. He is scheduled to address the conference at 6:30 p.m IST.

Thanking the organisers for the invitation, the Minister said he looked forward to sharing his ideas at the conference, his office said.

The conference, in its 19th edition this year, has a legacy of hosting conversations with India’s leading politicians, business leaders, government officials, academics, artists, athletes, philanthropists for meaningful dialogue on India’s path to global recognition.