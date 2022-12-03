  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Highlights: Brazil vs Cameroon; Serbia vs Switzerland

KTR lays foundation for several development programmes in Kukatpally Zone

December 03, 2022 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

Special Correspondent
K.T. Rama Rao

K.T. Rama Rao

Minister for Municipal Development and Urban Development (MA & UD) has laid foundation stone for several development projects in the Kukatpally constituency on Friday, most of them related to storm water drains. He also launched certain projects which have been completed.

A total seven development works costing ₹28.51 crore have been either launched or laid foundation for, during the minister’s whirlwind tour of the constituency, along with his cabinet colleague Ch. Malla Reddy MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, MLCs Naveen Rao and Shambipur Raju, and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy among others.

Works launched on Saturday through Mr. Rama Rao’s hands include indoor shuttle court and compound wall in Balaji Nagar of KPHB Phase-II constructed with a cost of ₹1.95 crore, Hindu cremation ground in KPHB Phase-7 with an expenditure of ₹3.23 crore, and another indoor shuttle court in Moosapet with a cost of ₹1.5 crore.

Works for which foundation was laid include retaining wall on Boin Cheruvu in Old Bownepally and Manasarovar nala T junction works with an estimated cost of ₹4.48 crore, ₹5.55 crore storm water drain from Ali Complex in Old Boinpally up to RR Nagar, development of IDL Lake (Rangadhamuni Cheruvu) in Kukatpally with an estimated cost of ₹9.8 crore, and a HIG park in Balaji Nagar with a cost estimate of ₹2 crore.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.