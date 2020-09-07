Krishna and His Ashtamahishis in a tiny temple

The exceptional shrine at Ramadugu in Karimnagar district dates back to 11th century

Contrary to popular perception, Lord Krishna gives darshan not only with Rukmini and Satyabhama, but also six other Mahishis (principal queens) at the 11th century Kalyani Chalukya period temple at Ramadugu in Karimnagar district.

Perhaps it is the only temple in the country where Lord Krishna manifests his ‘rupam’ with his eight consorts. The 11th-century temple has come into light recently after a chance finding by a senior archaeologist.

Located 20 km north of Karimnagar town, the unique and tiny temple is the abode for eight celestial incarnations with the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

“It is an extraordinary shrine of Lord Venugopalaswamy and a very peculiar abode and bears hitherto unknown distinguished Pauranika (mythological) form of Lord Krishna along with his Ashtamahishis,” former superintending archaeologist in the Archaeological Survey of India, Chennai, D. Kanna Babu said.

He said that the temple is a marvellous monument constructed during the period of Kalyani Chalukyas with all perfect architectural features and other requisite components for the worship of divinity.

“It contains an entrance portico, vestibule as well as sanctum sanctorum. Both the sanctum and vestibules are decked with doorways and guarded by Jaya and Vijaya. This temple is highly momentous for its typical arrangement of deities. Its ceilings bear decorations of lotus medallions,” Mr. Babu told The Hindu.

Narrating the uniqueness of the temple, he said that that it is only one of its kind due to its enshrining of presiding deity Lord Krishna along with his Ashtamahishis. “Most of the temples dedicated to Sri Krishna, either in north or southern regions in India, are only meant for him alone or along with his two consorts — Rukmini and Satyabhama. But no such example like this shrine has been exposed so far,” he said.

After proceeding through the vestibule into the sanctum one can find deities of Venugopala and his eight chief consorts — the Ashtamahishis Rukmini, Satyabhama, Jambavati, Kalindi, Mitravinda, Nagnajiti, Bhadra and Lakshmana.

The space inside the sanctum is limited therefore all the idols are kept in three rows. “While Lord Krishna is placed in the centre, Rukmini and Satyabhama are on his either side. Rest of the queens are placed in two rows at his front,” Mr. Babu said.

The Lord gracefully stands in Tribhanga posture on a pedestal and playing the flute with his lower left and right hands and the upper hands hold ‘Sankha and Chakra’.

One more interesting feature of this temple is that the seated images of twelve Alvars of Srivaishnava school of thought are also placed for worship.

“Dhwajastambha and Dipastambha are also erected in the temple complex during the same period,” he said, adding that Ramadugu is also famous for a mighty fortification.