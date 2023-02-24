Kondagattu hill shrine in Telangana burgled, silver articles stolen

February 24, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - JAGTIAL

Burglars struck at the famous Kondagattu hill shrine in Jagtial district in the wee hours of Friday and decamped with silver articles including ‘satagopam’ and ‘thoranam’ from the historic temple atop the hill.

The incident exposed chinks in the security system at the hill shrine, one of Telangana’s most revered temples, dedicated to Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman).

Police said three miscreants in the guise of devotees entered the temple complex from the rear gate at around 1.30 a.m.

The trio made away with some silver articles and other items used in daily puja of the temple deity. The value of the stolen items is yet to be ascertained.

Despite the round-the-clock CCTV surveillance system, the burglars managed to gain entry into the main temple complex and stole the valuables before vanishing in a span of just 10 to 15 minutes, sending the police into a tizzy.

An ASI and four home guards were on night duty at the hill shrine on Thursday night.

According to sources, the temple was closed briefly in the early hours of of Friday and reopened after performing Samprokshana and other purification rituals.

Meanwhile, ten police teams have been pressed into action to nab the burglars.