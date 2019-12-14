Komatireddy stages demonstration in Australia

Federation Square of Melbourne reverberated with slogans against the Citizens Amendment Bill and the rising unemployment in India with Congress Member of Parliament from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy leading a demonstration along with the Congress supporters in Australia.

Mr. Venkat Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule was of instilling fear among the minorities and the legislation was designed to divert the attention of people from crucial issues like the sliding economy of the country. He asked the NRIs to raise the issue using social media to share their concern with the Prime Minister and the government.

The Bhongir MP also targeted the TRS rule in Telangana stating that the government has utterly failed to address the crucial issues of unemployment, women safety and farmers suicides. He said no section in Telangana was happy and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had failed to implement even a single promise he made during the elections.

He alleged that there are no job notifications, unemployment dole promise is forgotten, farm loan waiver was nowhere in sight and government schools are being shut. Law and order has collapsed with rape cases reported and police only working for the TRS party leaders. KCR doesn’t come to the Secretariat and the entire administration has collapsed, he said.

Mr. Reddy called upon the Congress supporters in Australia to use social media and expose the failures of the TRS government and work for bringing back Congress that granted the State as promised. Telangana will develop only under Congress rule, he said.