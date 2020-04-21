Telangana

Kolams to get essential commodities

Adilabaad District Tribal Welfare Officer S. Chandana (centre) handing over packets of essential commodities to Kolam women at Waghapur Kolamguda in the district.

Adilabaad District Tribal Welfare Officer S. Chandana (centre) handing over packets of essential commodities to Kolam women at Waghapur Kolamguda in the district.   | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

PTVG Adivasis are staying indoors during lockdown

The Kolam tribe, categorised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), will be supplied with essential commodities in view of their pathetic state in terms of food availability and lack of work. The Kolam habitations in Adilabad district are observing the lockdown norms to the T as a result of which they are staying indoors thereby losing contact with outside world.

At a press conference here on Tuesday Collector A. Sridevasena said some 2,000 Kolam families will be provided with essential commodities worth ₹ 500 to ₹ 600 each in the coming days. The distribution has already started with the PVTGs of Waghapur Kolamguda on Monday, she added.

Additional Collector G. Sandhya Rani said the administration has identified 16,615 poor people whose bank accounts are not linked to Aadhaar. Such families are being paid the ₹ 1,500 of governmental aid through post offices, she added.

