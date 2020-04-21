Kolams to get essential commodities

The Kolam tribe, categorised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), will be supplied with essential commodities in view of their pathetic state in terms of food availability and lack of work. The Kolam habitations in Adilabad district are observing the lockdown norms to the T as a result of which they are staying indoors thereby losing contact with outside world.
At a press conference here on Tuesday Collector A. Sridevasena said some 2,000 Kolam families will be provided with essential commodities worth ₹ 500 to ₹ 600 each in the coming days. The distribution has already started with the PVTGs of Waghapur Kolamguda on Monday, she added.
Additional Collector G. Sandhya Rani said the administration has identified 16,615 poor people whose bank accounts are not linked to Aadhaar. Such families are being paid the ₹ 1,500 of governmental aid through post offices, she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.