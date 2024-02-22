Kishan Reddy was made TS BJP chief to please KCR: Jagga Reddy

February 22, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Hyderabad

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar are trying to divert attention from their internal differences by criticising the Congress even as the BJP failed to fulfil any of its promises made in the 2014 and 2018 Parliament elections, said TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he said that both the BJP leaders were busy trying to escape from the fact that people have spotted the BJP-BRS friendship. “So they are criticising Congress on the poll promises. Let them explain the unfulfilled promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation,” he said.

Mr. Jagga Reddy targeted Mr. Kishan Reddy alleging that he was made the State BJP president to please BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao who wanted Mr. Sanjay Kumar’s ouster.

“Mr. Kishan Reddy became the BJP president as part of KCR’s package with BJP. Mr. Sanjay Kumar could not save his position as the Telangana BJP chief and it is ridiculous that both are targeting the Congress,” he alleged.

He advised the BJP leaders to explain first how many promises Mr. Modi fulfilled. What happened to the promise of bringing back black money and creating two crore jobs yearly? After 10 years of Modi rule, black money has increased in India and abroad and there are no jobs.

He said Congress has fulfilled two promises within a week and another two promises would be fulfilled in a few days. He also invited them to travel with him in RTC buses to know how content women are with this government.

He also took objection to BJP leaders’ statements targeting AICC in-charge of Telangana Deepa Dasmunsi. “NVSS Prabhakar, who made allegations against Ms. Dasmunsi, seems to have lost his mind while making baseless allegations. BJP is in search of issues to criticise the Congress and that is why it is creating new issues that don’t even exist,” he said.