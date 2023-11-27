HamberMenu
Kharge accuses KCR of insulting Dalits, calls him ‘master of liars’

November 27, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a public meeting in Narsapur.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a public meeting in Narsapur. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, calling him a ‘habitual liar’ and questioned him over breaking the promise of making a Dalit the Chief Minister of the State.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting here, Mr.Kharge said not only did Mr.Rao back out of making a Dalit the CM, but later justified it by saying that they (the Dalits) cannot run the State.

The Congress president also reminded Mr.Rao of his promise of giving one job to each family in Telangana but later declaring in the Assembly that it cannot be done. He counted more such promises that were not fulfilled.

Accusing the Chief Minister and his family of looting the State, Mr.Kharge referred to the scams that had been reported under his rule such as the Dharani land portal scam, mid-day meal scam and Kaleshwaram Dam scam.

The Congress president pointed out that when Telangana was carved out as a separate State in 2014, it was financially surplus. He said that during the last 10 years, KCR has made it a debt-ridden state with total debt amounting to ₹5.60 lakh crore. This means, he said, every person in the State has a debt of ₹1.4 lakh on their head.

