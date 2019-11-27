Woman delivers baby girl in the toilet of a moving train near Khammam

Call it providence and prompt action. A pregnant woman passenger from Bihar delivered a baby girl in the toilet of the Chennai-bound Ganga Kaveri Super-Fast express train in the Dornakal-Khammam section early Wednesday morning.

The woman, identified as Pinky Devi, aged around 25, of Chhapra in Bihar, developed labour pains soon after she went into a toilet in S1 coach to attend nature’s call at about 5.40 am.

She delivered a baby girl in the toilet in the moving train which passed Dornakal junction at that time. The cleaning staff on board the train noticed the woman and her baby inside the toilet, and soon alerted the Railway security control room personnel over phone.

First responders

In a swift response, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel deployed a woman constable Sashikala, and Childline (1098) volunteers, who promptly attended to the woman and her just born infant soon after the train reached Khammam a little later.

The train was detained at the station for six minutes to facilitate shifting the duo into a 108 ambulance. The ambulance staff rendered first aid to the duo before shifting them to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-natal care.

Khammam RPF Inspector K. Madhusudhan visited them at the hospital and inquired about their health. Both mother and child are reported to be stable.