KCR’s silence on RLIP intentional, part of conspiracy: Uttam

There is a major conspiracy behind Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s silence on the grave injustice in the making in the form of Andhra Pradesh’s plans to divert 8 tmc ft of Krishna water everyday from Srisailam reservoir, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged.

“Seeking postponement of the Apex Council meeting slated for August 5 to a date after August 20 by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in the name of Cabinet meeting is also part of that conspiracy to do injustice to Telangana in the matter of Krishna waters, one more time,” the TPCC chief said in a press conference on Saturday.

Although the Congress party had raised the issue of AP’s plans to take up Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP) and expansion of Pothireddypadu head regulator to enhance its water drawal capacity to 80,000 cusecs from 44,000 cusecs to divert a total of 8 tmc ft of Krishna water every day, the Telangana Chief Minister, who he said often claims to be the saviour of State’s interests, had been neglecting it intentionally from day one, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy remarked.

Speaking along with “Krishna Jalala Parirakshana Committee” convenor T. Rammohan Reddy, Mr. Uttam Reddy said when Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao could heap ₹1 lakh crore debt on the people in the name of Kaleshwaram why he was not completing projects in the Krishna Basin, particularly Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi Lift Irrigation schemes meant to quench the thirst of parched lands of South Telangana.

He stated that AP’s plans to divert 8 tmc ft of water everyday from Srisailam would render a death blow to the riparian rights of people in South Telangana as diversion of such huge quantity of water everyday would leave no water even for Nagarjunasagar project. Besides, the diversion plans also have the potential to render the existing Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme, which draws water from Srisailam, useless.

The TPCC chief alleged that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had sought for a date after August 20 for the Apex Council meeting only to allow AP complete the tenders process for RLIP. Neglect of South Telangana in the matter of judicious share in river waters would also make statehood to Telangana meaningless as it was one of the three planks of the movement. The Congress party would intensify struggle to protect Telangana’s interests in the matter of river waters, in case the State government failed to play its role, he noted.

Meanwhile, former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah also faulted Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s silence on the AP’s Krishna water diversion issue. He suggested the Chief Minister to convene a meeting with irrigation experts, engineers, intellectuals and opposition parties for a united struggle against AP’s plans.