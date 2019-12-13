KCR’s biggest achievement is increasing excise revenue: Bhatti

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of ‘ruining’ the State’s economy with his unilateral decisions and said it was his only achievement in the first year of his rule.

At a press conference here, he listed out ‘failures’ and ‘lies’ of the government saying farmers were cheated with no loan waiver or Rythu Bandhu implemented, unemployed were deceived with not a single notification of Teachers, Group-I and Group-II services, failure in promised double bedroom houses, forgotten unemployment dole while Arogyasri has become defunct with no money released to the hospitals.

He said the biggest achievement of the government was increasing the excise revenue from ₹ 11,000 crore to ₹ 20,000 crore leading to increase in crime. Telangana has been pushed into a debt trap of ₹ 3 lakh crore within five years and the Chief Minister wants to secure more loans to run the government.

Mr. Bhatti recalled that Congress was ridiculed by KCR when it advised him on maintaining financial discipline. Now he is asking the ministers to prune down spending. It is the only State in the country where vote-on-account budget was presented for six months.

The CLP leader also blamed KCR for the deaths of 30 RTC employees during the strike and attributed them to the provocative statements made bv him. After taking their lives he has increased the bus charges to the tune of ₹ 1,000 crore and this reflects the governance in Telangana, he said.

Mr. Bhatti also accused the CM of ‘converting’ the police force into TRS cadre and the police was booking cases only when TRS leaders complained. This is a serious situation and people are losing faith in the police and democracy, he claimed.

The Chief Minister, Mr. Bhatti claimed, had borrowed loans for the projects on high interest rates and did not complete even a single project so far. Now he is announcing more barrages with an aim to make more money through commissions, he alleged.