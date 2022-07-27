KCR will go to polls as per schedule, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Chief Minister never bothered to console people in distress, alleges State BJP chief

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to go for elections as per schedule and not go for advanced polls as he is well aware of the “Telangana people’s anger over his government various acts of omission and commission,” observed State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

“KCR has been forced changed tack about the early elections drama because his own MLAs have given up hope of getting re-elected on the party symbol. He is now planning to introduce more schemes to hoodwink people,” he charged while addressing the State executive meeting of Kisan Morcha.

Comparing the State with Sri Lanka, where a single family rule has brought financial ruin, he said, the day is not far off when the Telangana government will be unable to provide one hour power to agriculture from the round the clock supply because of the ₹60,000 crore dues to the power distribution companies.

The TRS regime has stopped all other subsidies after the launch of Rythu Bandhu whereas the Modi government at the Centre has been providing ₹41,000 assistance for each acre through supply of fertilizer giving 90% subsidy, he claimed and urged the party’s Kisan Morcha activists to take the message to farmers.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has brought the State to financial ruin and is not able to pay salaries to employees on time, so how can we expect him to come to the aid of the farmers,” he wondered. Kisan Morcha activists should take the urea and DAP bags with them when they contact the farmers to explain about the Centre’s farm friendly policies, he said.

They should inform farmers about how KCR government had “created problems” making an issue about paddy procurement, shifting stance on cultivating paddy and “withdrawing subsidies” besides not taking up soil testing despite receiving a grant of ₹100 crore from the Centre.

“The Centre is not against crop diversification but this has to be done after creating awareness among farmers and take up soil testing extensively. If the TRS government tries to force the hand of the farmers, we will not keep quiet,” said the Karimnagar MP.

The TRS government has not bothered to provide any kind of compensation to the farmers hit by unseasonal rains and resultant loss of crop and livestock in the last eight years. “Farmers in the State are in a pitiable condition unable to make both ends meet with Mr. Rao going back on his promise to take up loan waiver up to ₹1 lakh. He should reveal the secret for others to emulate on running a profitable farm, he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also accused the Chief Minister of never bothering to “console people in distress” whereas the BJP has been taking up agitations despite foisting of false cases and arrests by the police.

General secretary G. Premender Reddy, Kisan Morcha president Sridhar Reddy and others participated in the programme.