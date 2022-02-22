KCR wants to weaken UPA for NDA’s third term: Telangana Cong. chief Revanth

KCR will never be trusted, says TPCC president

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy dismissed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s visit to Mumbai as nothing but an effort to weaken the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and added that Mr. Rao doesn’t have any credibility to be taken seriously by the UPA partners.

At a press conference here, he referred to the official tweets of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerey and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and said that they only mentioned that the talks were related to issues between Maharashtra and Telangana, and that they would work in coordination to settle them.

Mr. Rao and his team have publicised the meeting as a mega event but the tweets make it amply clear how his “political drama” was dismissed by the Maharashtra CM and Mr. Pawar. He also showed reports of how Mr. Deve Gowda dismissed Mr. Rao’s claims of political discussions when he had called him for some other work. “That’s his credibility and trustworthiness,” he said.

Alleging that Mr. Rao’s aim is to strengthen the BJP and ensure its return to power, Mr. Reddy questioned as to why he is meeting the UPA partners rather than the NDA partners if he is so serious about his fight against the BJP?

“Let him meet NDA partners like Mr. Nitish Kumar, and also campaign against Mr. Modi in UP elections if he is sincere in his claims,” he challenged.

Jagga Reddy’s issue

On senior leader Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy’s outburst, he said the party would lodge a complaint with the cyber police on the personal attacks. Previously, party senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao was also targeted and after inquiry, it was found that TRS MLC Kaushik Reddy’s men were behind it.

He said senior party leaders are speaking to Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy and the issue would be settled and appealed to him not take social media posts seriously.