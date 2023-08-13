HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KCR to visit Medak and Suryapet on Aug. 19 and 20

August 13, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Medak and Suryapet districts to participate in various development programmes and later address public meetings.

The Chief Minister will visit Medak on August 19 to inaugurate the Integrated District Collectorate complex and office of the Superintendent of Police. He would also inaugurate the BRS party office before addressing a public meeting.

On August 20, KCR would visit Suryapet to inaugurate the Integrated District Collectorate complex, the Superintendent of Police office and the newly-constructed medical college in the district. Later, he would inaugurate the BRS office and address a public meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.