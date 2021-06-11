KCR to meet additional collectors on Sunday

CM plans to visit villages to inspect progress of works

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of additional collectors and district panchayat officers at his camp office on Sunday to review field-level experiences of works taken up under ‘Palle Pragathi’ and ‘Pattana Pragathi’.

At an official meeting on Friday, he announced that he would undertake surprise visits to see for himself development in villages and towns and the functioning of Panchayat Raj and municipal authorities after June 19.

He said on the occasion that the government released ₹ 339 crore for villages and ₹ 148 crore for towns every month for development of basic infrastructure. The works taken up with the funds yielded good results, yet a lot remained to be done. He asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to prepare separate charts of works completed so far in villages and towns.

The charts should contain details about gram sabhas conducted, sanitation works and steps taken by mandal panchayat officers for development of villages.