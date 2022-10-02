KCR to launch national party on Dasara

TRS party leaders are to meet and pass a resolution prior to the announcement on Wednesday, new party first public meeting likely in Delhi on December 9

Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has confirmed launch of a national party by him at 1.19 p.m. on Wednesday to coincide with Dasara.

He made the announcement at a luncheon meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and district party presidents on Sunday.

Sources said the new party was likely to go by the name of Bharat Rashtra Samiti as Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao also dropped the name during his interaction at Sunday’s meeting. Moreover, he had been raising the slogan “Jai Telangana” and “Jai Bharat” at the end of his speeches at public meetings on Saturday and Sunday.

The announcement on Wednesday will be preceded by a meeting of ministers, TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party executive committee members, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, district party presidents and chairpersons of corporations, in all numbering 283, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on the same day. The resolution adopted at the meeting with the signatures of the participants will be submitted next day to the Election Commission of India for registration of the party.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was quoted as telling the meeting that the party will retain its pink colour and election symbol of car as he had got assurance from legal experts.

The first public meeting of the new party will be held with a massive gathering at New Delhi on December 9. The local launch of the party in public is likely to be held again at Karimnagar thereafter just as it was done when TRS was formed in 2001.

The public meeting at New Delhi will be attended by leaders of all parties with whom Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was in touch, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal and former Karnataka and Gujarat chief ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Shankar Singh Waghela. Beside, a score leaders of farmers organisations across the country who had recently met Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao here will also be invited , sources said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao informed his Cabinet colleagues on Sunday that his tours to other States had evoked a lot of interest in local population. They were eager to see replication of welfare schemes in Telangana like Rythu Bandhu and 24-hour power to agriculture in their own States. That will in no way undermine implementation of schemes in Telangana.

He asked them not to mind criticism against the new party by rivals. They were also asked to vigorously campaign for the new party.