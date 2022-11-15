KCR speaks against early Assembly polls

November 15, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

Telangana Chief Minister and president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K. Chandrasekhar Rao has made it clear to party leaders again that the elections to the State Assembly would be held as per schedule in November-December next and there is no chance and need to go for early polls.

He, however, instructed the party leaders, particularly legislators to spend more time in their constituencies from now on, stay closer to people as much as possible and educate people on the welfare and development schemes implemented by the State Government so that they remain fresh in the memory of the electorate when they go for choosing their representatives in the next elections.

It is understood that the Chief Minister had told party leaders that they would be given the lists of beneficiaries of all government welfare and development schemes constituency-wise so that it could help them meet as many people as possible in the time remaining for the next elections. The party is also expected to announce constituency-wise in-charges soon to step up mass-contact activities, it is said.

He gave the instructions to the party leaders at a joint meeting of the TRS Legislature Party, Parliamentary Party and State Executive Committee, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, Zilla Parishad, DCCB and DCMS Chairpersons and district convenors of Rythu Bandhu Samithis held at the party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, here on Tuesday. He also said to have updated the party leaders about the MLAs’ poaching scam.

Sources stated that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao also suggested that the party leaders hold as many ‘aatmieeya sammelanaalu’, community-wise get-together meetings, as possible on a regular basis so that the community-wise welfare schemes could be taken better among those sections. He is also said to have told them that he too would resume visits to districts soon.

Initially, the party chief congratulated the newly-elected MLA from Munugode Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and complimented all the party leaders and ranks who worked hard for the party’ success in the by-election. He was said to have briefly analysed the electoral support received by the party with an observation that the party could have performed even better considering the loss of support to the Congress as compared to the 2018 election.

The Chief Minister was also understood to have cautioned that the BJP Government at the Centre could act with vengeance after the party’s defeat in Munugode and could instigate Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax raids on some leaders of TRS including some Ministers and MLAs and they need not worry/fear such harassment assuring them that the party would back them completely. Such instigated raids, likely after getting complaints lodged against them, were aimed at forcing TRS into defence ahead of the Assembly elections.