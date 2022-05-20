KCR leaves for Delhi

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday left for Delhi as announced the day before to participate in social and political programmes across the country till the month-end.

He was accompanied by MPs J. Santosh Kumar and G. Ranjit Reddy, MLA M. Anand and Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar. He was scheduled to start his campaign with a meeting of leaders of various political parties, senior journalists of media organisations and economic experts to discuss the status of Indian economy in the national capital.