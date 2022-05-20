KCR leaves for Delhi
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday left for Delhi as announced the day before to participate in social and political programmes across the country till the month-end.
He was accompanied by MPs J. Santosh Kumar and G. Ranjit Reddy, MLA M. Anand and Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar. He was scheduled to start his campaign with a meeting of leaders of various political parties, senior journalists of media organisations and economic experts to discuss the status of Indian economy in the national capital.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.