KCR is power monger and conspired against Naidu: BJP leader  

‘KCR planned to hire helicopters for presenting MLAs before Governor’

BJP leader and former minister A. Chandrasekhar has alleged Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) founder and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a power monger and tried to conspire against the then chief minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu before 2000. He made these comments while participating in a programme at BJP office on Thursday.

“TRS was founded in 2001. Before that, myself and Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao became ministers at the same time. He was denied ministry after elections. He was then deputy speaker and started fight against Mr. Naidu. He wanted to divide MLAs. Several efforts were made. Former minister from Chittoor Bojja Gopalakrishna Reddy was also there. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao immediately wanted to become Chief Minister. The efforts were put in place for three to four months and there were discussions. About sixty MLAs become a group. We are nearing our target,” said Mr. Chandrasekahr adding that Mr. Rao had planned to hire as many as 20 helicopters to lift MLAs and present them before the Governor to claim for the strength.