KCR in Delhi to avoid Modi: Bandi

The PM will be in Hyderabad on May 26

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of going to Delhi and other States on the pretext of a national mission “only to avoid facing Prime Minister Narendra Modi” who would be coming to Hyderabad on May 26.

“KCR does not want to face Modi. That is precisely why he left for Delhi enroute other States,” charged Mr. Sanjay Kumar while addressing a preparatory meeting with party functionaries at the State party office ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

He alleged that even during the unveiling of the Statue of Equality in Hyderabad in February, the Chief Minister played “truant on a silly pretext”.

While thanking party leaders and cadre for making the recent public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah a huge success, the BJP leader said that the onus was on the cadre to ensure Mr. Modi too, gets an “unprecedented welcome”.

Reacting to KCR’s move to extend financial support to farmers who died in protests at the national capital, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that it was an attempt to divert the public attention “as he did not care when thousands of farmers in TS died by suicide when they faced losses due to unsold paddy stock”.

The MP added that it was not just farmers but even RTC employees, unemployed people and Intermediate students who had died, but no compensation was offered to them.

“The success of my Praja Sangrama Yatra and Mr. Shah’s meeting has forced the Congress and TRS to spread rumours about the BJP’s ‘untouchability’. We respect and welcome anyone who comes because of our ideology and policies,” he said.

Fuel price cuts

Meanwhile, Mr. Sanjay Kumar and other leaders thanked Mr. Modi for slashing down fuel prices to mitigate the problems of common people and demanded KCR to cut down State excise duty immediately.

Official spokesperson N.V. Subhash said that KCR, who is on a tour to other States, should immediately direct the administration to cut down excise duty and help people.

The TRS government did not cut down its excise duty when BJP had slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel first time, he charged, and advised KCR to “think about people of Telangana and provide them further relief by reducing the excise duty”.

“Whenever KCR felt insecure on corruption charges and inefficiency of his government, he would enact a drama and visit the national capital to meet Opposition leaders,” he said.

Referring to remarks of the Congress that it was “too little too late”, Mr. Subhash asserted that Modi government has people’s welfare as top priority and acts as “per the situation”. “In any case, the Congress always opposes every good work done by the BJP government at the Centre,” he said.