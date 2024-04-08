KCR, Harish exaggerating crop losses: Chinna Reddy

April 08, 2024 04:44 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - Hyderabad

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman G. Chinna Reddy said the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was spreading lies about the crop loss situation in Telangana and asked the Opposition leaders to be more responsible with their claims.

He was speaking at a felicitation programme of Bommireddy Krupakar Reddy, president of the Telangana Agricultural Officers Association at the Sundarayya Vignana Kendram.

Due to severe shortage of rainfall in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana, there were no flows into reservoirs and tanks, he said, adding that due to the drought-like conditions, farmers suffered crop losses on about 2 lakh acres but the BRS was falsely claiming the losses to be on 20 lakh acres.

He said despite crop losses, farmers have confidence in the Congress government that the losses would be enumerated and compensation would be paid to them.