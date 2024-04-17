GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

KCR gets EC notice for derogatory remarks targeting Congress leaders

K. Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly referred to Congress members as “sons of dogs,” and “Lathkhors”

April 17, 2024 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been asked to explain his reported derogatory comments by 11 a.m. on April 18. File

BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been asked to explain his reported derogatory comments by 11 a.m. on April 18. File | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 16 issued a notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao regarding his recent remarks targeting Congress leaders during a press conference in Siricilla.  

Mr. Rao has been asked to explain his reported derogatory comments by 11 a.m. on April 18. The ECI said it would proceed with appropriate action if no response is received within the specified timeframe. 

This notice follows a report submitted by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana, based on a complaint filed by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president G. Niranjan in which he had alleged that during the press conference in Siricilla, Mr. Rao made vulgar, derogatory, and objectionable remarks against the Congress party. Mr. Rao reportedly referred to Congress members as “sons of dogs,” and “Lathkhors”. 

He also allegedly threatened violence, stating that Congress leaders would have their throats bitten if they did not provide a bonus of ₹500 per quintal of paddy to farmers. 

The ECI reminded Mr. Rao of previous instances of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), including an incident in Karimnagar in May 2019 and a speech given in Banswada during the Assembly poll campaign in November 2023. The Commission cautioned Mr. Rao to exercise greater care and adhere strictly to the provisions of the MCC in all public addresses and statements. 

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / state politics / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.