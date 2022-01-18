Telangana

KCR for Parkal today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Nadikuda mandal of Parkal constituency in Hanamkonda district to see for himself damaged crop on account of unseasonal rains recently. The damage to the crop was taken to his notice by Minister E. Dayakar Rao and Parkal and Narsampet MLAs Ch. Dharma Reddy and Mr. Peddi Sudarshan Reddy today. Mr. Rao took the decision on the field visit at Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

He will be accompanied by Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials, a release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2022 1:15:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/kcr-for-parkal-today/article38284435.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY