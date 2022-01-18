KCR for Parkal today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Nadikuda mandal of Parkal constituency in Hanamkonda district to see for himself damaged crop on account of unseasonal rains recently. The damage to the crop was taken to his notice by Minister E. Dayakar Rao and Parkal and Narsampet MLAs Ch. Dharma Reddy and Mr. Peddi Sudarshan Reddy today. Mr. Rao took the decision on the field visit at Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

He will be accompanied by Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials, a release said.