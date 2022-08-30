KCR extends Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to people
Urges all to celebrate Ganesh Navratri with joy and peace
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The Chief Minister said that the Hindu community would worship with devotion Lord Ganesha as the head of all shastras as well as Vigneshwara, the remover of obstacles. He said the festival teaches us the righteousness of knowledge, achievement of goals, moral values and conservation of nature. He wanted people to celebrate Ganpati Navratri with joy and peace and spread harmony.
Mr. Rao said that despite hurdles created by other forces, the State Government was implementing welfare and development programmes aiming at the well-being of all sections of people with the blessings of Lord Ganesha. He prayed that people lead a happy and peaceful life, pursue tasks continuously and wished that Lord Ekadanta would shower his blessings on all.
