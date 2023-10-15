KCR counsels caution to BRS candidates; tells them to shed ego, take along all

October 15, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has counselled caution and sense and suggested the party candidates to shed their ego to take along all in their constituencies to have a smooth campaign and win in the election.

In a meeting with the party candidates for 115 out of 119 constituencies, who have been finalised so far, at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, he stated that he had kept his word that most of the sitting MLAs would get the ticket this time too except those who had gone wayward, and suggested those who did not get the opportunity to have patience as there would be other opportunities provided to them by the party.

Stating that humility, culture and patience are necessary traits for a successful politician, Mr. Rao said it is the first responsibility of those who secured party tickets to meet and pacify those sulking for different reasons or else they would have to pay price in the election outcome.

Citing the example of Jupally Krishna Rao last time, he said he was suggested to talk to a party leader personally as he was peeved at not getting ticket due to him (Krishna Rao), the BRS president said the former did not listen stating that the latter had only 300 votes with him. The result was the defeat of Mr. Krishna Rao as the party leader contested that (2018) election as an Independent and secured 14,000 votes, Mr. Rao explained.

“It’s quite common during the election time that emotions go high among all but the contestants are advised to meet every party worker/leader feeling hurt due to various reasons. They would work wholeheartedly only if you (contestants) assuage their feelings”, Mr. Rao said.

He also suggested the party candidates not to be over confident in filing nomination papers as election guidelines keep changing frequently as even small technical errors could leader to legal problems as being faced by V. Srinivas Goud, Vanama Venkateshwar Rao, B. Krishnamohan Reddy and a few others now over their election. He told them to take the help of party’s legal team headed by Soma Bharat Kumar and his team of 20 advocates and auditors to clarify doubt, if any.

Mr. Rao handed over B-Forms to 51 candidates at Telangana Bhavan, and at Pragathi Bhavan, along with cheques for ₹40 lakh each for poll expenses from the party. He said that every form required his multiple signatures and that was why he could not sign all forms. Others could get their B-Forms on Monday and Tuesday.

In-charges of campaign, other senior leaders participated in the meeting.

The following BRS leaders received B-Forms on Sunday:

1. Koneru Konappa 2. Durgam Chinnaiah 3. N. DiWakar Rao 4. Kova Laxmi 5. Bhukya Johnson Nayak 6. Jogu Ramanna 7. Anil Jadav 8. A. Indrakaran Reddy 9. G. Vittal Reddy 10. K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Gampa Goverdhan received it) 11. M.A. Shakeel 12. Hanumanth Shinde 13. Pocharam Srinivas Reddy 14. J. Surender 15. B. Ganesh Gupta 16. Bajireddy Govardhan 17. V. Prashant Reddy (K. Kavitha received it) 18. Patnam Narender Reddy 19. S. Rajender Reddy 20. Dr. C. Laxmareddy 21. A. Venkateshwar Reddy 22. V. Srinivas Goud 23. Ch. Rammohan Reddy 24. S. Niranjan Reddy 25. B. Krishna Mohan Reddy 26. Marri Janardhan Reddy 27. Guvvala Balaraju 28. G. Jaipal Yadav 29. Y. Anjaiah Yadav 30. B. Harshavardhan Reddy 31. M. Padma Devender Reddy 32. M. Bhupal Reddy 33. Chanti Kranthi Kiran 34. G. Mahipal Reddy 35. K. Prabhakar Reddy 36. Rega Kantha Rao 37. B. Hari Priya Nayak 38. Puvvada Ajay Kumar 39. K. Upender Reddy 40. L. Kamal Raj 41. Banoth Madan Lal 42. Vanama Venkateshwar Rao 43. S. Venkata Veeraiah 44. Mechha Nageshwar Rao 45. Tellam Venkat Rao 46. Paila Shekhar Reddy 47. K.T. Rama Rao 48. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy 49. T. Harish Rao 50. A. Jeevan Reddy 51. Balka Suman