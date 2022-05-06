KCR condoles Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy’s death

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao mourned the death of senior leader and former Minister of united AP Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy.

In a message, KCR recalled the services rendered by Mr. Reddy and said that he had lost a close friend and political associate.

The Chief Minister recalled his visit to Mr. Reddy’s house after the formation of Telangana when the latter was not well.

He conveyed his condolences and deep sympathies to the members of the bereaved family.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy also condoled the TDP leader’s death and conveyed his condolences to the family members.