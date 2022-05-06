KCR condoles Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy’s death
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao mourned the death of senior leader and former Minister of united AP Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy.
In a message, KCR recalled the services rendered by Mr. Reddy and said that he had lost a close friend and political associate.
The Chief Minister recalled his visit to Mr. Reddy’s house after the formation of Telangana when the latter was not well.
He conveyed his condolences and deep sympathies to the members of the bereaved family.
Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy also condoled the TDP leader’s death and conveyed his condolences to the family members.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.