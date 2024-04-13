KCR asks Chevella electorate to make conscious decision for LS poll

April 13, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the people of Telangana, in general, and the electorate, in particular, to make a conscious decision while voting during Lok Sabha elections, as a “decision made in a hurry is always bound to be counter-productive”.

“The electorate had taken a decision in the December 2023 elections to the Assembly by falling prey to false promises and as a result, they are facing hardships even to get proper drinking water and water for irrigation, with tankers making a come-back and standing crops in a large extent of about 20 lakh acres withering, he said addressing the party’s first public meeting for LS polls in Chevella on Saturday.

He said 1.3 lakh Dalit families for whom Dalit Bandhu was sanctioned this year were denied the benefit as the Congress Government had withdrawn the proceedings after it had promised to enhance the amount to ₹12 lakh during the run-up to Assembly elections from ₹10 lakh being given by the previous BRS Government.

He asked the Dalit intellectuals and the community to raise their voice and question the government why the sanctioned benefit to improve the economy of their families was withdrawn.

He cautioned the government that he would lead the beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme and hold a protest at the Secretariat to extend the benefit aimed at improving their lives to build pressure on the government. “As long as I am alive I will continue to fight for the interests of Telangana people, particularly the down-trodden and BCs,” he vowed.

The BRS chief paid rich tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on the eve of his birth anniversary on April 14 and said that it was because of him that Telangana could achieve statehood with the help of Article 3 in the Constitution.

Mr. Rao cautioned people that support to the Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would make them reckless further towards the people of Telangana and they tend to think that people had voted for them again despite not keeping the umpteen promises made or making even a sincere effort to fulfil them and doing any good work. He alleged that the BJP was only interested in dividing people for the electoral gains.

Party candidate for Chevella Lok Sabha constituency Kasani Gnaneshwar, MLAs Kale Yadaiah, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, T. Prakash Goud and Arekapudi Gandhi, MLCs S. Vani Devi, S. Raju and Y. Mallesham, former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former legislators Methuku Anand, P. Rohith Reddy, K. Mahesh Reddy and K. Swamy Goud, party leaders P. Karthik Reddy and others spoke.