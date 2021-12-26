‘TRS should clarify stand’

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy has demanded that TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao clarify his stand on the recent claims by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar that the Centre was planning to bring back the controversial agricultural laws after making changes.

Mr. Revanth Reddy expressed concern that the statements of Union Ministers Tomar and Amit Shah came within days of the government withdrawing the “black legislations”. “Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao should clarify on whose side his party stands, whether it is on the side of the farmers who agitated till the withdrawal of the black laws or whether the corporates that are behind the moves to re-enact them,” he said.

He alleged that the Chief Minister had “surrendered” himself to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the reasons best known to him and this could be seen from the fact that the TRS remained silent in spite of the claims of the Union Ministers. The party’s commitment to the farmers stood exposed as no effort was made to collect details of over 750 farmers who died during the agitation for whom the Chief Minister had announced a compensation of ₹ 3 lakh each.

“No effort has been made to contact the families nor are any funds sanctioned so far,” he said.