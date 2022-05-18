Kavitha demands rollback on Adilabad unit of CCI

‘Where are these funds after auction going to be invested?’

TRS leader and MLC K. Kavitha demanded the Union Government to roll back the decision of auctioning the Adilabad unit of Cement Corporation of India (CCI). At the same time, she wanted to know where the funds would be invested after auction.

The Centre has recently issued an online electronic bid through Electronic Tendering System (ETS) and invited valuers for the assessment of assets required for the disposal of the plant, machinery with the plant’s structure, store and scrap and dismantling quarters of the township of Adilabad branch of CCI.

“Is the Centre going to re-invest the funds in Telangana or set up new factories to generate employment? Will the Centre accord national status to State-funded irrigation projects or establish Kazipet coach factory and educational institutions with the funds they are trying to consolidate through the sale of national assets?” asked Ms. Kavitha on Wednesday, and urged the Telangana BJP leaders to question the Central Government on the fate of families dependent on CCI Adilabad unit.

Ms. Kavitha also expressed serious objections over the comments made by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on regional parties, stating that it will become a ‘tail party’ in the country. “When the country is reeling under unemployment and communal disharmony, Mr. Gandhi expressed anguish about the success of regional parties. We are successful because we perform. Unlike Congress, regional parties don’t have leadership crisis,” said the MLC according to a release on Wednesday.