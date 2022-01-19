Kavitha, Damodar Reddy take oath as MLCs

K. Kavitha and K. Damodar Reddy took oath as MLCs at the Legislative Council. Protem chairman Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri administered them the oath at his chambers on Wednesday.

Minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashant Reddy, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Minister Satyavati Rathore, Legislative Council Whip Prabhakar Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MPs Bibi Patil, K.R. Suresh Reddy and Government Assurance Committee Chairman V Gangadhar Goud, Telangana Legislature Secretary Dr. Narasimha Charyulu, MLAs Ganesh Gupta, Shakeel Ahmed, Sanjay Kumar MLCs Farooq Hussain, Banuprasad Rao, L Ramana, Smt Vani Devi, former MLAs Srinivas Reddy, Naradas Laxman, GHMC former mayor Bontu Rammohan and others were present.

Ms. Kavitha thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Nizamabad district local representatives for electing her unopposed to the Council.