Karimnagar’s IT Tower ready for inauguration

It is good news for the town’s people in general, and the educated unemployed youth in particular, as the ambitious IT Tower on the outskirts of Karimnagar town to provide employment to locals is all set for inauguration on December 30.

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao had laid the foundation stone for construction of the tower on the picturesque shore of Lower Manair Dam (LMD) Reservoir in the first week of January 2018. The seven-storey building had come up on a sprawling three acres of land at a cost of ₹ 35 crore with all facilities for IT firms to boot their units.

Plug-and-play

With all facilities for the firms to start their units, it is only plug-and-play for units as they can just walk in with their laptops or desk tops. The authorities have equipped the IT Tower with uninterrupted power supply, construction of desks on four floors, wi-fi facilities, high-speed internet services, cafeteria, lift and other facilities required for the IT companies.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar was instrumental in sanctioning the tower and ensuring its early completion as well. Talking to The Hindu on Friday, the Minister said KTR, who had laid the foundation stone for the tower, had agreed to inaugurate it on December 30.

Eleven companies sign up

“Already 11 IT firms have come forward and signed MoU with the government for setting up units in the IT Tower,” said Mr. Kamalakar. Besides, he was planning to make a visit to the US and invite NRIs to set up units and serve their motherland by providing employment to local youth.

Stating that the Karimnagar IT Tower was the first after Hyderabad’s Hi-Tec City, Mr. Kamalakar said they were taking all measures to ensure that the IT firms provided employment to around 3,600 youth working on three shifts a day. “Besides, it will provide indirect employment to several others and help develop the hospitality sector in the town,” he added.

The IT Tower would be a boon to local engineering graduates and others as they could get employment in their home town instead of migrating to Hyderabad or other cities. Mr. Kamalakar said he would take measures for construction of another tower, depending upon the response to and occupancy in the existing tower.