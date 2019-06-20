Karimnagar to become ‘water hub’

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) would completely transform the erstwhile Karimnagar district into a “water hub” with the availability of water throughout the year in Medigadda, Sundilla, Annaram, Sripada Yellampalli, Mid Manair Dam, Lower Manair Dam and SRSP flood flow canal.

The erstwhile undivided Karimnagar district would turn into a green region, akin to coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, with the availability of water to take up three crops in a year. Besides, the water in the above projects would also encourage fish cultivation providing additional income to the fishermen. Along with the availability of water in major reservoirs, the water is also made available through minor projects such as Dharmaram and Malkapet, among others

The upland Rajanna-Sircilla district, which was starved of irrigation sources, would be a major beneficiary with the KLIP and Mid Manair Dam reservoir which stores about 26 tmc ft of water. This apart, the Malkapet reservoir stores 3 tmc ft.